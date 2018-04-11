Marina Grönberg, non-executive director of precious metals miner Polymetal International, picked up 16,189 ordinary shares in the firm at an average price of 642.60p each. Grönberg, who also serves as chief executive officer of A&NN, spent a total of £104,031 on the purchase. Back in March, Polymetal signed a binding agreement to sell its stake in the Dolinnoye gold project in Kazakhstan to JSC AK Altynalmas. The FTSE 250-listed firm, along with Dolfinflip, which held a 50% stake in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...