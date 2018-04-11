SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Acetone Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of acetone and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The demand for acetone is expected to grow from its end-uses segments, such as coatings industry," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, acetone will experience growth, owing to the production of valuable derivatives such as bisphenol-A and MMA used in the manufacturing of industrial grade plastics," added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Acetone Market:

Increasing investments in new acetone production capacities by suppliers

Preference for zeolite-based cumene process over conventional cumene process

Introduction of bio-based acetone

Increasing investments in new acetone production capacities by suppliers

Globally, the suppliers have been setting up new acetone plants to meet the rising regional and global demand from end-user industries. The increase in the acetone capabilities can ensure a steady supply of products for the buyers. This can further increase their bargaining powers.

Preference for zeolite-based cumene process over conventional cumene process

The suppliers in the market prefer the use of zeolite-based cumene over conventional cumene process. This is mainly because zeolite-based process incurs low production costs, as they use a regenerable catalyst.

Introduction of bio-based acetone

In the recent years, the bio-based acetone is gaining popularity as they have a high degree of purity and are completely sustainable as compared to conventional petrochemical-based acetone. This can help in reducing adverse effects on the environment.

