The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Wynn Resorts, Limited Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (WYNN)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) who purchased shares between February 28, 2014 and January 25, 2018 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) the Company's founder and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Stephen A. Wynn had engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct with respect to Wynn Resorts employees, including instances of sexual assault; (ii) discovery of the foregoing misconduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and jeopardize Wynn's tenure at the Company; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Wynn Resorts' shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

Shareholders have until April 23, 2018, to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the Class Period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/wynn-resorts-limited?wire=1.

