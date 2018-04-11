SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Sulfuric Acid Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of sulfuric acid and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the global sulfuric acid category is directly proportional to the growth of the fertilizer industry," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, the growth in industrial consumption will be largely driven by China's growing economy," added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Sulfuric Acid Market:

Increase in partnerships between manufacturers of sulfuric acid

Major suppliers increasing their supply capacity

Rise in phosphate mining initiatives leading to demand for sulfuric acid

Increase in partnerships between manufacturers of sulfuric acid

Globally, the sulfuric acid market is witnessing an increase in the number of collaborations. These initiatives will enhance the global reach of players and enable them to meet the fertilizer industry's demand.

Major suppliers increasing their supply capacity

The increase in the demand for sulfuric acid among the end-user industries is compelling major suppliers to enhance their production capabilities across strategic locations. This will further ease prices and offer buyers a quality pool to choose from.

Rise in phosphate mining initiatives leading to demand for sulfuric acid

In the recent years, the phosphate rock mining is estimated to grow at a rate of 10% during the forecast period. This will, in turn, augment the growth of sulfuric acid which plays a pivotal role in the processing of phosphate ores.

