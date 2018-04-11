Declares 1st Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal year and fourth quarter ended January 31, 2018. For additional information, please read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which the Company intends to file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Annual Report can be retrieved from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from the Company's website at www.arganinc.com

Summary Information: (in thousands, except per share data):

January 31, 2018 2017 Change % Change For the Fiscal Year Ended: Revenues 892,815 675,047 217,768 32 Gross profit 149,325 146,711 2,614 2 Gross margins 16.7% 21.7% (5.0)% (23 Net income attributable to the stockholders of the Company 72,011 70,328 1,683 2 Diluted per share 4.56 4.50 0.06 1 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company 116,101 110,640 5,461 5 Diluted per share 7.36 7.08 0.28 4 As of: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 434,015 522,994 (88,979 (17 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 108,388 209,241 (100,853 (48 Project Backlog 379,000 1,011,000 (632,000 (63

Fiscal Year 2018 Results:

Revenues increased to an annual record of $893 million, up 32% compared to the prior year, primarily due to the ramped-up, peak and post-peak construction activities of Gemma Power Systems (GPS) on four large, natural gas-fired power plants. The power industry services segment represented 91% of consolidated revenues for the year ended January 31, 2018, or Fiscal 2018. Gross profit increased 2% to $149 million, primarily due to the increased revenues, while our gross margin percentage decreased from 21.7% to 16.7% compared to the prior year, reflecting the effects of increased labor and subcontractor cost estimates in the latter part of the current year for certain projects and the changes in the mix, progress and gross margin levels of multiple power plant projects.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $9 million to $42 million, primarily in support of increased project work, but decreased as a percentage of revenues to 4.7% from 4.8% in the prior year. Other income increased $3 million year over year, due to higher yields and increased short-term investment balances. Net income attributable to non-controlling interests decreased $7 million, or 95%, as we reached contractual completion on two large power plants built by joint ventures in the prior year.

These factors, partially offset by a net increase in the effective income tax rate, resulted in net income attributable to our stockholders for Fiscal 2018 increasing 2% to $72 million, or $4.56 per diluted share, from $70 million, or $4.50 per diluted share, compared to the prior year. EBITDA attributable to our stockholders for Fiscal 2018 also increased 5% to $116 million, or $7.36 per diluted share, from $111 million, or $7.08 per diluted share, for the prior year.

Our balance sheet continues to be strong. As of January 31, 2018, our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $434 million and net liquidity was $302 million; plus, we had no bank debt.

Our project backlog was $379 million as of January 31, 2018, down from $1.0 billion at the end of the prior year. The decrease reflects work progress on existing contracts during Fiscal 2018 partially offset with the value of new project awards in the United Kingdom for Atlantic Projects Company (APC). Although we did not add a new major EPC contract for GPS during Fiscal 2018, we were pleased to add a 475 MW EPC project to backlog shortly after year-end. We are encouraged about the GPS project pipeline as GPS has been selected to perform the EPC work for several new power generation facilities with a collective potential project value in excess of $1.5 billion and projected start dates ranging from mid-2018 through 2019.

Fourth Quarter Results:

Revenues decreased 18% compared to the prior year's fourth quarter to $170 million, primarily due to the construction work on four large, gas-fired power plants progressing to the commissioning and start up stages. Gross profit decreased 47% to $20 million and gross margin percentage decreased to 11.9% from 18.3% compared to the prior year's fourth quarter, reflecting the factors discussed above.

The other major factor contributing to a decreased bottom line between the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018 and the prior year's fourth quarter was increased selling, general and administrative expenses of $3.3 million, reflecting larger operations. As a result, net income attributable to our stockholders for the three months ended January 31, 2018 decreased 66% to $7.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $20.3 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the prior year's fourth quarter. EBITDA attributable to our stockholders for the fourth quarter decreased 66% to $10.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, from $31.3 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, for the prior year's fourth quarter.

Quarterly Dividend:

On April 10, 2018, our Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable April 30, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 20, 2018. This represents a change from our practice in prior years of paying dividends on an annual basis.

Commenting on Argan's results, Rainer Bosselmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Finishing the year with nearly $900 million in revenues, over $70 million in net income and a strong debt free balance sheet are major accomplishments that could not have happened without the hard work and dedication of our employees. In fact, we are happy to report that we are approaching substantial completion on four of our larger power plant projects. As we finish these major projects, we are focused on rebuilding our backlog and are cautiously optimistic that there will be several more projects to add this year. Fiscal 2019 is going to be a year where we transition into new projects and we look forward to resuming our revenue growth in the years to come."

About Argan, Inc.

Argan's primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry including the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services, and The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: (1) the continued strong operational performance of our power industry services business; (2) the Company's successful addition of new contracts to backlog and the Company's receipt of notices to proceed with the corresponding contract activities; and (3) the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy while effectively managing costs and expenses. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in Argan's filings with the SEC. In addition, reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by us with respect to risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUES 169,578 206,760 $ 892,815 675,047 Cost of revenues 149,474 168,941 743,490 528,336 GROSS PROFIT 20,104 37,819 149,325 146,711 Selling, general and administrative expenses 11,356 8,049 41,764 32,478 Impairment losses 584 584 1,979 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 8,164 29,770 106,977 112,254 Other income, net 1,427 995 5,648 2,278 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 9,591 30,765 112,625 114,532 Income tax expense 2,541 9,984 40,279 37,106 NET INCOME 7,050 20,781 72,346 77,426 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 32 430 335 7,098 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. 7,018 20,351 72,011 70,328 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. Basic 0.45 1.33 4.64 4.67 Diluted 0.45 1.29 4.56 4.50 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 15,559 15,340 15,522 15,066 Diluted 15,743 15,731 15,780 15,625 CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE 1.00 1.00

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliations to EBITDA (Unaudited)(In thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2018 2017 Net income 7,050 20,781 Less EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (32 (430 Interest expense Income tax expense 2,541 9,984 Depreciation 843 599 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 256 410 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of Argan, Inc. 10,658 31,344

Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2018 2017 Net income 72,346 77,426 Less EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (335 (7,098 Interest expense Income tax expense 40,279 37,106 Depreciation 2,779 2,043 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,032 1,163 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of Argan, Inc. 116,101 110,640

Management uses EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for planning purposes, including the preparation of operating budgets and the determination of appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that EBITDA provides additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company's financial and operational performance and in assisting investors in comparing the Company's financial performance to those of other companies in the Company's industry. However, EBITDA is not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from the Company's GAAP results of operations. Consistent with the requirements of SEC Regulation G, reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial results from net income are included in the presentations above and investors are advised to carefully review and consider this information as well as the GAAP financial results that are presented in the Company's SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of January 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 122,107 167,198 Short-term investments 311,908 355,796 Accounts receivable, net 94,440 54,836 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 4,887 3,192 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,409 6,927 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 545,751 587,949 Property, plant and equipment, net 15,299 13,112 Goodwill 34,329 34,913 Other intangible assets, net 7,149 8,181 Deferred taxes 439 241 Other assets 426 92 TOTAL ASSETS 603,393 644,488 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 100,238 101,944 Accrued expenses 35,360 39,539 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 108,388 209,241 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 243,986 350,724 Deferred taxes 1,279 1,195 TOTAL LIABILITIES 245,265 351,919 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common stock, par value $0.15 per share 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,570,952 and 15,461,452 shares issued at January 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively; 15,567,719 and 15,458,219 shares outstanding at January 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 2,336 2,319 Additional paid-in capital 143,215 135,426 Retained earnings 211,112 154,649 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 1,422 (762 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 358,085 291,632 Noncontrolling interests 43 937 TOTAL EQUITY 358,128 292,569 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 603,393 644,488

