International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced in its newly published 2017 sustainability report that it has already surpassed its 2020 goals for water, greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), and hazardous waste, among other achievements. The report details how the Company is meeting or exceeding its strategic sustainability goals, as well as how it is living up to its vision "To lead positive transformational changes toward a regenerative, healthy and abundant world."

"Like all my colleagues at IFF, I am personally and deeply passionate about doing the right thing for the environment and for the future of our planet," said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. "Embedding sustainable principles at every level of the organization and throughout our value chain is how we feel we can best contribute to our goals." Mr. Fibig continued, "This commitment throughout IFF is driving product and process innovation from the labs and the shop floor to the offices and canteens."

The Company made substantial progress in furthering its sustainability ambitions, including:

Exceeded its 2020 intensity goals for greenhouse gas emissions (goal 25%, actual 33.8%); water (goal 50%, actual 68.2%), hazardous waste (goal 25%, actual 42.1%)

Supported smallholder mint farming communities through the sponsorship of three READ centers in India, which help to empower women and girls through literacy and vocational training; continued support of Vetiver Together initiative in Haiti

Attained the industry's first GreenCircle LLC Zero Waste to Landfill certification for its South Brunswick, N.J., U.S. flavors facility

Launched employee-powered global Diversity Inclusion initiative

Named to the Euronext Vigeo U.S. 50 Index

Gregory Yep, EVP, Chief Scientific Sustainability Officer, said, "In a year of great progress, surpassing our 2020 goals for GHGs, water and hazardous waste is an exceptional accomplishment. None of this would be possible without the passion, expertise, and innovation of our people."

"We are fortunate to have teams who relish the opportunity to make their mark and help the world be a better place for their colleagues, communities, and their children. They know that there is a bigger benefit to a job extraordinarily well-done. When they win, we all win!" said Kip Cleverley, VP Global Sustainability.

To read IFF's 2017 Sustainability Report, click here or visit iff.com/sustain.

