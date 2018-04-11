Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.: Twin Vee Announces Seven Sports Marine as New Dealer in the Florida Keys

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTC PINK: TVPC) announces that Seven Sports Marine, a boat dealer in Islamorada in the Florida Keys, has become the newest authorized dealer of Twin Vee's dual-hull, offshore power catamarans for Miami/Dade and Monroe County. "We are happy to have Seven Sports Marine as our latest partner to help promote and sell our smooth-riding boats to residents and businesses in the Florida Keys," says Joseph Visconti, President of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

With three locations along Islamorada, Seven Sports Marine was established in 1999 and continues to be owned and operated by Brad Lange. "The Seven Sports Marine family is eager to offer customers in South Florida the opportunity to experience Twin Vee's power catamaran products for themselves," says Lange. "With multiple locations in Islamorada and a service department that can fix, repair, and salvage just about anything, Seven Sports Marine has the capability to properly support customers before and after their purchase of a Twin Vee boat. We have always been dedicated to selling quality products to the community and believe Twin Vee is the perfect fit for us." says Lange.

Visconti states that Seven Sports Marine's centralized location in the keys, their commitment to the community, and their ability to service Twin Vee boats were crucial in the decision to bring on Seven Sports Marine as Twin Vee's newest dealer. "Finding the right dealer in Monroe County was important to our Company. Once I discovered the significant foundation Seven Sports Marine had established in Islamorada for selling and servicing boats, as well as the positive feedback they constantly receive from their customers, it was an easy decision to partner with them. Twin Vee is always on the lookout for dealers that can provide the kind of comprehensive customer service and satisfaction that Seven Sports Marine has for Monroe County."

Seven Sports Marine and their customers will have the benefit of a Twin Vee that continues to evolve and expand. According to Visconti, upgrades and improvements at Twin Vee's 140,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Fort Pierce, Florida make boat production less strenuous on resources and more efficient on time. "Twin Vee is currently developing new, exciting, and innovative products to remain on the cutting edge of the industry. These new boat models are designed from the keel up on CAD (computer-aided design) and will continue to give Twin Vee the competitive advantage in the fishing and recreational boating industry. Moreover, this will allow our dealers, like Seven Sports Marine, to market the most up-to-date and innovative boats we have to offer to their customers."

The addition of Seven Sports Marine in Miami/Dade and Monroe County, Florida to the Twin Vee dealership network is a major step in the company's goal to expand product awareness in popular marine markets. "Seven Sports Marine helps ensure that Twin Vee's brand is properly represented in a region of Florida where boats are heavily utilized every day," says Visconti. "We're glad to see our boats will have the opportunity to develop greater recognition in South Florida where customers will no doubt be interested in the attractive pricing of our boats, new and updated models of Twin Vee boats that caters to multiple needs, and the one-of-a-kind versatility that comes from our spacious multi-hull design," states Visconti.

Those in Miami/Dade and Florida Keys/Monroe County may contact Seven Sports Marine at (305) 664-4055 or visit their website at www.sevensportsmarine.com.





About Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Headed by CEO Joseph Visconti and acquired March 2016, the Company was originally founded in 1994, the company designs, manufactures, and sells recreational and commercial twin-hull power boats under the Twin Vee brand name. Over the past 22 years, the company has concentrated on perfecting the high-speed twin-displacement hull design, also known as a "catamaran powerboat." For more information, go to www.twinvee.com or visit Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.'s Facebook page.

Contact:

Joseph Visconti

contact@twinvee.com

(772) 429-2525

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.