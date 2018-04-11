sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 11.04.2018

WKN: A2DPEL ISIN: US7479065010 Ticker-Symbol: QNT2 
Aktie:
11.04.2018 | 22:20
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Pawar Law Group Reminds Quantum Corporation Investors of Important April 16, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action- QTM

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM) from July 27, 2016 through February 7, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important April 16, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Quantum investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Quantum class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/quantum-corporation/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Quantum had inappropriately accounted for revenue relating to certain transactions commencing April 1, 2016; (2) Quantum lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (3) as a result, Quantum's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 16, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/quantum-corporation/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
info@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE