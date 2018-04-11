SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Zinc Citrate Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of zinc citrate and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180411006059/en/

Zinc Citrate Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The growing demand for medical and healthcare products that use zinc citrate is a major growth driver in the zinc citrate market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, North America and Europe will continue to be among the largest end-users of zinc citrate," added A Kowshik.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a FREE sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Zinc Citrate Market:

Rise in R&D activities for widening the scope of application of zinc citrate

Expansion of production capacities by major suppliers

Increased bioavailability of zinc citrate

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Rise in R&D activities for widening the scope of application of zinc citrate

The global zinc citrate market is experiencing a rise in research activities to find new applications of the salt. The widening applications of zinc citrate will benefit buyers who are belonging to varied industries.

Expansion of production capacities by major suppliers

Globally, major players in the zinc citrate industry are focusing on expanding their production capabilities through constructing new manufacturing plants. This will help the buyers ensure uninterrupted availability of zinc citrate for buyers.

Increased bioavailability of zinc citrate

The zinc citrate market is witnessing an increase in the use of salt for human consumption. Since zinc citrate is an alternative zinc salt; it will enable the buyers to utilize the salt in different pharmaceutical drugs.

View our report snapshot to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Potassium Citrate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global LDPE Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Sulfuric Acid Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Ethylene Oxide Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180411006059/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com