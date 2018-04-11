CORRECTION FOR WRONG DATE: Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions

This is a correction of the announcement from 18:00 11.04.2018 CEST. Reason for the correction: original announcement used wrong date (year)

Zaandam, the Netherlands, April 11, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting was attended by 263 shareholders, representing approximately 921 million shares.

Shareholders adopted Ahold Delhaize's 2017 financial statements and established the 2017 dividend at €0.63 per common share, to be paid on April 26, 2018.

Shareholders adopted all other proposals on the agenda, including: the appointment of Wouter Kolk as member of the Management Board and the reappointment of René Hooft Graafland as member of the Supervisory Board.

20180411_Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions (http://hugin.info/130711/R/2183679/843494.pdf)



