sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,74 Euro		+0,01
+0,05 %
WKN: A2ANT0 ISIN: NL0011794037 Ticker-Symbol: AHOG 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,594
19,829
22:31
19,664
19,742
22:00
11.04.2018 | 22:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

CORRECTION FOR WRONG DATE: Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions

This is a correction of the announcement from 18:00 11.04.2018 CEST. Reason for the correction: original announcement used wrong date (year)
Zaandam, the Netherlands, April 11, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting was attended by 263 shareholders, representing approximately 921 million shares.
Shareholders adopted Ahold Delhaize's 2017 financial statements and established the 2017 dividend at €0.63 per common share, to be paid on April 26, 2018.
Shareholders adopted all other proposals on the agenda, including: the appointment of Wouter Kolk as member of the Management Board and the reappointment of René Hooft Graafland as member of the Supervisory Board.
20180411_Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions (http://hugin.info/130711/R/2183679/843494.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ahold Delhaize via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)