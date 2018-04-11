

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) reported earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $194.04 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $268.73 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported adjusted earnings of $204.59 million or $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $3.72 billion from $3.53 billion last year.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q4): $3.72 Bln vs. $3.53 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX