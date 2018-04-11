J.F. Lehman & Company Further Expands Operating Executive Board

NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --J.F. Lehman & Company, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Caroline R. Bibb to its Operating Executive Board ("OEB"). The OEB is a group of seasoned industry and government executives who have significant experience in the firm's target industries. Through key relationships and sector-specific knowledge, OEB members contribute to sourcing and evaluating transactions, advising on portfolio company strategy and recruiting senior level portfolio company management.

Carol joins the OEB after completing five years of service with J.F. Lehman & Company as Managing Director, Operations. In that capacity, she was responsible for leveraging the firm's extensive operational resources and empowering portfolio company executive teams to drive growth and value creation. As part of her transition to the OEB, Ms. Bibb will remain a director of several current portfolio companies including National Response Corporation, Ravn Air Group, Sprint Energy Services and API Technologies.

Beforejoining J.F. Lehman & Company in 2013, Ms. Bibb ran her own consulting business after spending 30 years with Honeywell, where she last served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Honeywell's Catalyst, Adsorbents and Specialties business. Prior to that role, Ms. Bibb served as President of Federal Manufacturing & Technologies, a business in the Honeywell Defense platform. Ms. Bibb has been involved in a variety of businesses and has specific experience in general management including manufacturing operations, marketing, regulatory affairs, strategic planning, international business, joint ventures and talent management.

A native of Tennessee, Ms. Bibb holds a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from Tennessee Technological University and an M.B.A. from The College of William & Mary. She is also Six Sigma Black Belt certified.

"Over the last five years, Carol has established outstanding relationships with our portfolio company executive teams and supported numerous value creation initiatives," stated Louis N. Mintz, Partner. "We expect to continue to leverage her deep skill set with her appointment to the OEB."

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

