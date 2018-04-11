

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC



11 April 2018



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that 3,786,662 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ('shares') were issued and allotted on 11 April 2018 at a price of 103.0p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 97.3p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 5 September 2017).



These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £120 million, with an over allotment facility of £80 million, in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 tax years, dated 5 September 2017.



Included within the allotment:



Mr Matthew Cooper, a director of the Company, was allotted 208,737 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 103.0p and his total holding is now 1,185,785, representing less than 0.2% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.



Following today's allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 650,635,129 and the unaudited net assets of the Company are calculated to be approximately £633 million, based on the last released NAV per share of 97.3p.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 26 April 2018.



For further information please contact:



Parisha Kanani Company Secretary 0203 935 3520



