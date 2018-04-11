SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Lathe Machines Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the manufacturing industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of lathe machines and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Factors such as the rise in demand from automobile and general machinery industries will drive the growth of the global lathe machines market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, the rise in the focus of industries toward automation will result in the overall growth of the category," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Lathe Machines Market:

Increasing adoption of CNC lathe machines

Growing use of lathe machines in metal additive manufacturing

Rise in integration of lathe machine with IoT

Increasing adoption of CNC lathe machines

In the recent years, the global lathe machines are registering a strong demand for CNC lathe machines. With the help of CNC lathe machines, the buyers can achieve a high amount of control and precision in the cutting and the shaping process.

Growing use of lathe machines in metal additive manufacturing

In the metal additive manufacturing process, lather machines processes such as laser beam melting, electron beam melting, and laser metal disposition are used for manufacturing of equipment with multiple layers.

Rise in integration of lathe machine with IoT

At present, the implementation of IoT is increasing among the end-user industries to gain high precision and control of the production process. Also, the buyers in the industry can achieve benefits in terms of intelligent manufacturing and enhanced performance optimization.

