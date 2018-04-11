Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2018) - Max Mind Investment Limited ("Max Mind") announces that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire directly 8,014,969 common shares (the "Shares") of Mezzotin Minerals Inc. ("Mezzotin") pursuant to the settlement of indebtedness (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is subject to regulatory approval. If the Transaction is completed, the Shares will be acquired at a deemed price of CDN$0.05 per Share to settle debts owed by Mezzotin to Max Mind in the aggregate amount of US$314,831 (approximately CDN$400,748).

Prior to the Transaction, Max Mind did not have any ownership or control, directly or indirectly, over any common shares of Mezzotin. After giving effect to the Transaction, Max Mind will directly and beneficially own 8,014,969 Shares, representing approximately 14.1% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Mezzotin on a non-diluted basis.

Max Mind acquired the Shares for investment purposes and may, depending on the market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of securities of the Issuer, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This press release is issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report by Max Mind pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Max Mind, please refer to Mezzotin's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.