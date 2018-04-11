sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,47 Euro		-0,24
-1,63 %
WKN: 888920 ISIN: US0097281069 Ticker-Symbol: FDA 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Akorn, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 - AKRX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Akorn, Inc. ("Akorn") (NASDAQ: AKRX) between March 1, 2017 and February 26, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Illinois. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/akorn-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's failure to comply with FDA data integrity requirements would jeopardize Fresenius' acquisition of the Company; (2) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (3) as a result, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Akorn you have until May 7, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE