Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Regulation A+ Offering Qualified by SEC

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EHP or the Company) today announced the qualification of its Form 1-A Offering Statement by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under Tier II of Regulation A+. The offering, which permits up to 10,000,000 shares of the Company to be sold to the public at a price of $5.00 per share, will be made only by means of an offering circular which is available at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1700800/000121390018003496/f1a2018a2_emeraldhealth.htm.

The EHP common stock offering is on a best efforts basis. There is no aggregate minimum to be raised and the offering will be conducted on a rolling basis until terminated on or before March 25, 2019. EHP intends to use net proceeds for research and development expenses, offering expenses, working capital and general corporate purposes, and such other purposes described in the "Use of Proceeds" section of the offering circular.

Any indications of interest in EHP's offering involves no obligation or commitment of any kind by EHP. In addition, EHP is under no obligation to make an offering under Regulation A+. We may choose to make an offering to some, but not all, of the investors who indicate an interest in investing.

In accordance with the requirements of Tier II of Regulation A+, EHP is now required to publicly file annual, semiannual, and current event reports with the SEC. All public filings, financials, management profile and other Company information are available on the Company's website.

EHP is developing synthetic cannabinoid-derived drugs for CNS, autoimmune, and other diseases. The company has two families of new chemical entities, based on CBD and CBG, that have been modified through rational drug design to affect pertinent disease targets, including PPARy, CB2, and HIF, validated through decades of published research. Its first drug candidate, EHP-101, is focused on treating multiple sclerosis and scleroderma. Its second, EHP-102, is focused on treating Huntington's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company is advancing preclinical development with the intent to launch a Phase 1 clinical study in 2018 for EHP-101.

To the extent statements contained in this news release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. they should be considered "forward-looking statements," as described in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that reflect management's current beliefs and expectations. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "hope," "hypothesis," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the success and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; (ii) our ability to develop our product candidates; (iii) our plans to research, discover, evaluate and develop additional potential product, technology and business candidates and opportunities; and (iv) our ability to raise capital. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals' investigational drug products have not been approved or cleared by the FDA.

