

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



Singapore will release February figures for retail sales; in January, sales were down 5.6 percent on month and 9.5 percent on year.



New Zealand will provide March data for credit card spending; in February, overall spending was up 0.1 percent on month and retail credit card spending lost 0.3 percent on month.



Japan will see March numbers for money stock. The M2 money stock is expected to rise 3.2 percent on year, slowing from 3.3 percent in February. M3 is called higher by an annual 2.7 percent, slowing from 2.8 percent a month earlier.



Australia will see February figures for home loans and credit card balances. In January, home loans were down 1.1 percent on month, while the value of loans added 0.5 percent. Credit card purchases were worth A$26.5 billion, while balances were at A$51.6 billion.



