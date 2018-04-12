Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 12/04/2018 / 07:00 UTC+8 *[For Immediate Release]* / *Union Medical Healthcare's sales contracts surged by no less than 40% in FY2017/18* (11 April 2018, Hong Kong) *Union Medical Healthcare Limited *("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company"; together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), a leading professional medical and medical aesthetic service provider in Hong Kong, announced that based on the latest assessment by the Board with reference to the preliminary unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group currently available, the Group expects to record an increase of no less than 40% in total sales contracts for the year ended 31 March 2018 as compared with last year, which was mainly attributable to the Group's elevated quality of medical services and its expansion of service mix, leading to an increase in customer spending, in particular those of PRC customers. *Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Medical Healthcare* said, "Union Medical Healthcare has been enhancing its medical services to professional standards. The Group's outstanding sales performance is a testament to the effectiveness of its business diversification strategy, which adds impetus to its future growth. Riding on the Chinese government's policy to develop the greater bay area, rigid demand for Hong Kong's professional medical services would be tremendous." _- End -_ *About Union Medical Healthcare Limited* Union Medical Healthcare is principally engaged in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in the Greater China via its 53 clinics and servicing centres with an aggregate service floor area of 200,000 sq. ft. The Group provides a full range of services and products under our well-recognised brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, health management and vaccination centre re:HEALTH and comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE. The Group is the largest aesthetic medical service provider in Hong Kong in terms of revenue and obtained the Hong Kong Top Service Brand in 2016. *For further information, please contact: iPR Ogilvy & Mather* Callis Lau / Molisa Lau / Maggie Chui / Francesca Yeung Tel: (852) 2136 6952 / 2136 6953 / 2136 8059 / 3920 7639 Fax: (852) 3170 6606 Email: umh@iprogilvy.com 12/04/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2018 19:00 ET (23:00 GMT)