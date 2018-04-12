

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - French grocery retailer Carrefour Group (CRERF, CRRFY, 0NPH.L) reported that its first-quarter 2018 sales were 20.78 billion, up 2.6% at constant exchange rates. Taking into account an unfavorable currency effect of -5.0%, principally due to the depreciation of the Brazilian Real, the total variation of sales at current exchange rates was down 2.4%.



On a like-for-like basis, first-quarter 2018 sales were up 0.4%, impacted by less dynamic markets in Europe, continued food deflation in Brazil, strong competitive pressure in the Group's main markets, but also by operational disruptions in France and Belgium.



In France, sales were up 0.9% in total or down 0.1% like-for-like in a less favorable market than in the previous quarter and in a persistently competitive environment. Supermarkets and convenience posted solid sales momentum with like-for-like growth over the quarter. Hypermarket sales were affected by adverse weather conditions and operational disruptions.



Europe posted a 2.8% increase in total sales at constant exchange rates (and a 0.8% decrease like-for-like) with contrasting performance in food between countries, reflecting divergent market dynamics.



In Latin America, total sales rose by 9.1% at constant exchange rates and by 4.5% on a like-for-like basis.



In Asia, sales were down by 4.5% at constant exchange rates and -3.9% like-for-like, in line with trends in previous quarters. Like-for-like sales in China decreased by 6.6% in a competitive environment marked by the increasing share of the e-commerce channel, notably during the Chinese New Year celebrations. Positive trends continued in Taiwan, where like-for-like sales grew for the thirteenth consecutive quarter, by +3.3%.



The Group confirmed the outlook presented on February 28. The Group's 2018 results will remain closely linked to the evolution of foreign exchange rates, particularly the Brazilian Real. The spot rate on April 10, 2018 stood at 4.21 Reais to the euro vs an average rate in 2017 of 3.61 Reais; Given the investment levels of the past years, the Group should continue to see in 2018 an increase in depreciation; The Capex target for 2018 is 2 billion euros, excluding Cargo.



