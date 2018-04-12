

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 80 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,210-point plateau although the wheels may come off on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft as geopolitical concerns may offer investors an excuse to lock in gains following recent strength. The European and U.S. markets were down, and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday, pushed into the green by support from the technology stocks.



For the day, the index collected 17.76 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 3,208.08 after trading between 3,191.59 and 3,220.85. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 9,.75 points or 0.53 percent to end at 1,850.97.



Among the actives, Shanghai Wondertek Software Corporation, Shanghai Koal Software and Beijing Certificate Authority all surged by the 10 percent daily limit.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved lower on Wednesday following the rally in the previous session.



The Dow slid 218.55 points or 0.90 percent to 24,189.45, while the NASDAQ lost 25.27 points or 0.36 percent to 7,069.03 and the S&P 500 fell 14.68 points or 0.55 percent to 2,642.19.



The weakness came amid geopolitical concerns after President Donald Trump warned Russia 'get ready' for missiles being launched at Syria.



In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest decrease in consumer prices in March. Core CPI inched higher, in line with forecasts.



Later in the day, the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, which showed members of the central bank discussed the need to slow down the economy.



Crude oil prices continued to rally Wednesday, hitting three-year highs despite confirmation that U.S. stockpiles are brimming. Tensions in the Middle East have boosted oil prices this week. WTI light sweet oil surged $1.31 or 2 percent to settle at $66.82/bbl - the highest since 2014.



