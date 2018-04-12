

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the month of March 2018 increased 8.6 percent, with a 8.3 percent increase in U.S., a 7.1 percent rise in Canada, and Other International comparable sales rose 12.3 percent. E-commerce sales were up 33.2 percent.



Monthly Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 5.8 percent, with a 6.7 percent rise in U.S., a 2.0 percent increase in Canada, and 5.4 percent rise in Other International comparable sales. E-commerce sales were up 32.1 percent.



Net sales were $12.92 billion for the month of March, the five weeks ended April 8, 2018, an increase of 10.9 percent from $11.65 billion last year.



For the thirty-one weeks ended April 8, 2018, the Company reported net sales of $81.43 billion, an increase of 11.8 percent from $72.82 billion last year.



This year's five-week March retail-month had one fewer shopping day versus last year, due to the calendar shift of Easter. This negatively impacted total and comparable March sales by approximately one to one and one-half percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX