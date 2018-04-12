ECU Worldwide to Leverage Technology for the Next Growth Curve

SHANGHAI, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Launches ECU 360 - a tech-enabled real-time global platform

ECU Worldwide, one of the leading non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCC) and the biggest less-than-container load (LCL) consolidator in the world, will power its next growth curve by leveraging technology in a big way to offer innovative customer-centric solutions to its global clientele.

Reiterating the company's commitment to provide advanced tech-enabled business services, the company has launched ECU 360 - a technologically advanced, real-time global platform for customers to plan their supply chain, book, transact and track shipments from place of origin to final destination using multimodal ways to transport their shipments across varied operational and financial touch points. The platform will enable the customers to avail a host of integrated services like get a quote, convert that quote immediately into online bookings, download global sailing schedules, track and trace technology to follow-up the shipment and generate online invoices, all in a digital way.

"Long before aggregation and consolidation became the order of the day, ECU Worldwide discovered and pioneered the asset light business model successfully 30 years ago. Today it is a globally renowned brand name in international and cross border transportation. What was missing was a technology interface, which we are scaling towards to create a tech-efficient, service-oriented organization. Digitalization is going to be a revolutionary game changer for our industry," stated the company Chairman, Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty.

Apart from the new platform, the company will explore the use of empowering technologies like Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence to further improve customer experience and open new vistas of business growth and development in the coming days.

The recent additions made by ECU Worldwide in its top management, is reflective of the company's vision to spur a new tech-based growth strategy. The recent appointment of Mr. Claudio Scandella, a logistics industry veteran, as the CEO of the company along with their strong management team across the world, positively affirms the company's commitment to create a robust technological backbone to drive its future business goals.

ECU Worldwide is the global leader in LCL services with presence in 300+ offices across 160+ countries. ECU Worldwide not only ships cargo across all continents but also offers a wide variety of solutions such as neutral FCL, air freight and multimodal services.

