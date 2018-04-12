

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense major Airbus Group SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) still expects to deliver about 800 commercial aircraft. Based on these deliveries, it anticipates adjusted EBIT to grow about 20 percent for 2018.



2017 Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing was 2.949 billion euros. Free Cash Flow for 2018 is expected to be at a similar level as 2017, before M&A and Customer Financing.



At the Annual General meeting, Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said, '2018: 'build an inclusive, responsible and ethical corporate culture supported by a world-class compliance system.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX