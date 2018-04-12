

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - French grocery retailer Carrefour Group's (CRERF, CRRFY, 0NPH.L) Board of Directors, at its meeting today, decided, on the recommendation of the Appointments Committee, to propose to the June 15, 2018 General Meeting of Shareholders, to renew the mandates of Patricia Lemoine, Mathilde Lemoine, Philippe Houzé, Nicolas Bazire and Alexandre Bompard.



In addition, the Board decided to nominate four new independent directors: Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Aurore Domont, Stéphane Israël and Stéphane Courbit, replacing Diane Labruyère-Cuilleret, Georges Ralli and Bertrand de Montesquiou, whose mandates expire at the June 15, 2018 Annual General Meeting, and Anne-Claire Taittinger, who announced her decision to terminate her mandate.



Alexandre Bompard, Chief Executive Officer of Carrefour, said,'The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Shareholders' Assembly the nominations of Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Aurore Domont, Stéphane Israël and Stéphane Courbit. Their experience and diverse profiles, and notably digital and entrepreneurial skills, will be valuable assets to support the implementation of the Group's transformation plan, Carrefour 2022.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX