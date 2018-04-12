Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Apr 12, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it is launching Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY CX1430 M1, a new multi-node server model aimed at customers such as data center companies and cloud service providers. The new model is available from today in Japan, and will be steadily rolled out globally. By mounting CPUs that offer low power consumption and can function in a compact server design, this new model optimizes total cost of ownership (TCO) by reducing energy expenses and the amount of space required for equipment, lowering operating costs. The new model is also suited for applications such as running a web server or providing edge computing for IoT systems. This product will be on exhibit at Fujitsu Forum 2018, to be held May 17-18 at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo.Features of This ProductLow energy consumption and space saving design The new model features Intel CPUs from the Intel(R) Xeon(R) D Processors, which offer low power consumption in a compact size, enabling the server to deliver a reduction in power consumption of 20% compared to previous products(1) and space savings through higher densities, capable of mounting up to 8 nodes in a 2U-sized chassis. With these improvements, this server optimizes TCO by limiting energy costs and rack installation expenses when installed in a data center, reducing operating costs by up to about 20 million yen compared with previous configurations(2).Supports optimal infrastructure operation with unified management throughout the data center Combined with ServerView Infrastructure Manager operations management software, the company supports optimization of infrastructure operations through unified management of operations for the data center as a whole, including monitoring not only servers, but all types of equipment, such as storage and network devices, as well as scheduling firmware updates for that equipment.Advance Deployment ExampleIn advance of the launch of this new model, Fujitsu conducted an internal implementation, deploying the new model for a part of the platform underlying Fujitsu Cloud Service K5, its public cloud. Through this deployment, Fujitsu was able to optimize its TCO, particularly data center operating costs, confirming that the new model was able to reduce costs by about 60%.Sales Target10,000 units by fiscal 2020.(1) Compared to previous products Compared to actual measured values from the existing PRIMERGY RX1330 M3 1U rack server.(2) Reduces operating costs by up to about 20 million yen compared with previous configurations According to an estimate by Fujitsu, assuming 1,000 server nodes used for three years, comparing the PRIMERGY CX1430 M1 with the PRIMERGY RX1330 M3 1U rack server. The estimate compares billing costs by rack equipment space for 19-inch racks and energy costs calculated based on actual measured values of server energy consumption. This is not intended as a guarantee of cost reduction effects in a customer environment.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.