

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp.(ABX, ABX.TO) announced preliminary first quarter production of 1.05 million ounces of gold, and 85 million pounds of copper, and preliminary first quarter sales of 1.07 million ounces of gold, and 85 million pounds of copper.



The average market price for gold in the first quarter was $1,329 per ounce, while the average market price for copper was $3.16 per pound. The Company's first quarter realized copper price is expected to be approximately five percent below the average first quarter market price for copper as a result of provisional pricing adjustments that reflect the downward trend in copper prices over the period.



Barrick said it will provide additional discussion and analysis regarding first quarter production and sales when the Company reports quarterly results on April 23, 2018, followed by a conference call and webcast on April 24 at 8 am ET.



