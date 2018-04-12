

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks were mostly lower on Thursday as tensions over the conflict in Syria flared and minutes of the March 20-21 Federal Open Market Committee meeting showed participants saw a slightly faster pace of tightening.



Traders also await cues from the U.S. earnings season that kicks off in earnest with reports from four big banks on Friday.



The dollar sagged against the Japanese yen and gold prices eased from multi-week highs while oil held steady on concerns of a military escalation in Syria.



China's Shanghai Composite index was down 0.4 percent after climbing higher in three straight sessions. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was moving up 0.3 percent, shrugging off a weak lead from Wall Street on concerns over rising tensions in Syria.



Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.2 percent as the dollar sagged against the yen on concerns about possible U.S. military action against Syria.



Convenience store operator Lawson fell more than 5 percent after the company said its fiscal year operating profit for year ending February 2019 will likely fall by 8.8 percent. On the positive side, Aeon jumped 4 percent after reporting a 14 percent rise in annual profit.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was declining 0.2 percent, dragged down by banks and technology stocks. Energy stocks were trading mixed after oil prices hit their highest in more than three years overnight. Mining stocks traded firm, thanks to a rise in commodities.



South Korea's Kospi average was gaining 0.1 percent as the Bank of Korea kept interest rates steady, as widely expected, citing muted inflation and an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index was down 0.7 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks pulled back amid geopolitical concerns after President Donald Trump warned Russia to 'get ready' for missiles being launched at Syria.



On the data front, U.S. consumer inflation rose at the fastest annual pace in 12 months in March, while the minutes of the Federal Reserve's March monetary policy meeting sparked worries about a more hawkish view on interest rate increases.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 declined 0.6 percent.



European markets ended Wednesday's session firmly in the red as tensions over the conflict in Syria flared, with Russia threatening to shoot down any U.S. missiles fired at neighboring Syria if the U.S. decides to strike Syrian bases in response to a chemical attack over the weekend.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index lost 0.6 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.1 percent.



