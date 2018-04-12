Checkout.com Appoints Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo as VP of Business Development MENA

DUBAI, UAE, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Payment solutions provider commits to merchant growth and solving friction points in the region

International online payment solutions provider Checkout.com welcomes Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo as its new VP of Business Development for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

In his new role, Abbondandolo will help strategically grow Checkout.com's e-commerce business and client base in the Middle East and Africa. Particularly, his travel sector expertise will contribute to cementing the company's position as a leading provider of payment services to online travel agencies. His appointment signifies Checkout.com's intent to further invest in and hire talent in the region.

Abbondandolo joins Checkout.com from Travelstart, Africa's largest online travel agency, where he managed the company's expansion into the Middle East. As General Manager at Travelstart, Abbondandolo managed suppliers, drove marketing operations and oversaw payment systems. Previously, Abbondandolo was on the founding team of Africa Internet Accelerator (a Naspers investment), which launched three of the fastest growing e-commerce businesses in South Africa.

Abbondandolo was also part of Rocket Internet where he was a member of the founding team that launched leading e-commerce companies such as, Zalora, The Iconic and Lazada. Remo holds a Dual Master's of Science, Economics and Management of Innovation and Technology from Bocconi University and Copenhagen Business School.

"E-commerce is thriving in the Middle East, but there remain many friction points that make it difficult for foreign companies to process online payments." says Abbondandolo. "After working with Checkout.com at Travelstart, I was impressed with the company's ability to reduce the declined transaction rate. This is largely due to its unique proprietary technology - created by a team that has excellent knowledge of local markets. Checkout.com has rapidly grown its business. I'm excited to join the team and help the company meet the growing needs of online retailers in MENA."

Guillaume Pousaz, Founder and CEO of Checkout.com says, "Remo Abbondandolo is a very welcome addition to the Checkout.com team. His deep e-commerce knowledge and expertise in the travel sector will prove valuable, as we enable more international companies to adapt their online offerings to better service local customers. Remo's appointment represents our commitment to investing in this region. We look forward to working with him, especially as we continue to help innovative businesses in MENA and around the world deliver seamless payment experiences to their customers."

Checkout.com processes payments in over 150 currencies for major global brands. GCC customers include Talabat, The ENTERTAINER, Wadi.com, Sharaf DG, Tajawal, Dubizzle and Samsung.

About Checkout.com

Launched in 2012, Checkout.com is a leading provider of international online payment solutions. Checkout.com is built on 100% proprietary technology and handles every part of the payment process, providing complete transparency across the entire payment value chain.

We currently process 150+ currencies. In addition, we give you the ability to accept all international cards, plus popular alternative and local payments through one integration.

With customers like Samsung, Talabat, The ENTERTAINER and Wadi.com, we're proud of the company we keep. Our mission is to partner with smart businesses of all sizes to optimize their payments, increase revenues, and meet the dynamic needs of their customers.