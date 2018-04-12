

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) and Japanese truck manufacturer Hino Motors intend to negotiate a comprehensive tie-up in the commercial vehicle business, Nikkei Asian Review reported.



The report noted that the companies aim to cooperate on environmental technology, including electric vehicles. They plan to discuss ways to complement each other's sales networks and manufacturing capabilities worldwide.



Toyota Motor, the German automaker's archrival, owns 50.1% of Hino shares. The planned tie-up may affect the framework of Toyota's commercial vehicle business.



As with regular cars, manufacturers are under intense pressure to develop new commercial vehicles using electric or fuel cell technology. The rise of autonomous driving will only increase the burden of research and development investment.



The planned Hino-Volkswagen tie-up is a sign that realignment in the global passenger car business is spreading to the commercial vehicle market as well.



