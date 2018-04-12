Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA), a world leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has successfully closed the transaction to acquire Protec Group's water and food testing businesses in France ("Protec Bio-testing"). This acquisition comprises two laboratories with a total surface area over 1,500 m2

One laboratory is mainly focused on food testing and is located in the Toulouse area while the other is mainly focused on water testing and is located on two sites, one in Marseille and one in the Nice area.

Collectively, the two laboratories employ over 70 staff. Protec Bio-testing processed over 130,000 samples in 2017, generating revenues close to EUR 6m.

As a result of this transaction, Eurofins will significantly reinforce its leadership in food testing with the addition of its first food testing laboratory in the South West region of France, what complements its nationwide network of food microbiology laboratories and provides a new one-stop-shop platform for accessing new clients and for increasing Eurofins food testing market share in this region. Eurofins will also reinforce its water testing footprint in the South-East of France offering a broad scope of microbiology and chemistry water testing services. Additionally, this acquisition will reinforce Eurofins leadership position in food testing in France.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Protec Bio-testing to the Eurofins Group. Protec Bio-testing strengthens Eurofins' footprint in the food and water testing markets in France. In return, Protec Bio-testing's clients will gain access to the full range of services, companies and knowledge of the Eurofins Group. This transaction is another demonstration of Eurofins' commitment to expand its state-of-the-art network of food and water testing laboratories".

Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is the world leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the key emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With over 35,000 staff in more than 400 laboratories across 44 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantee can be made as to their validity.

