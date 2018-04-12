Data demonstrates company's proprietary miRNA biomarkers predict response to EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR-TKI) treatment and identify emergence of drug resistance during therapy in patients with advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the lung.

IntegraGen (FR0010908723: ALINT PEA-SME Eligible), a company specializing in the decoding of the human genome with a focus on producing interpretable genomic analyzes for academic and private laboratories and developing diagnostic tools in oncology, today announced that it presented data on several proprietary microRNA biomarkers during the 2018 European Lung Cancer Conference (ELCC) being held in Geneva, Switzerland. Based on an analysis of liquid biopsy samples from over 500 patients with advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the lung enrolled in the Lux-Lung 8 Phase III Clinical Trial, the data presented demonstrated that the expression of specific microRNAs in the serum can differentiate patient response to afatinib and erlotinib therapy and identify emergence of EGFR-TKI resistance during therapy.

Data presented at this year's ELCC meeting includes:

Yann Gaston-Mathe, Paul Fogel, Séverine Martin-Lannerée, et al., Circulating miR-31 as a predictive marker of EGFR TKI treatment efficacy in squamous cell lung cancer (SCC): a sub-analysis of the LUX-Lung 8 trial (link to abstract).

Yann Gaston-Mathe, Paul Fogel, Séverine Martin-Lannerée, et al., Circulating microRNAs as novel predictive markers of afatinib efficacy in squamous cell lung cancer (SCC): an exploratory sub-analysis of the LUX-Lung 8 trial (link to abstract).

"Since there is broad utilization of EGFR TKIs in patients with lung cancer, there is a need to identify molecular markers which can help guide clinicians to treat patients who are more likely to benefit from this class of drugs and identify emergence of therapy resistance," stated Professor Jacques Cadranel, one of the study's co-author's and Head of Chest Department at Tenon University Hospital in Paris. "The results of our studies provide insight on the potential clinical utility associated with the serum measurement of the expression of specific microRNAs which can support precision medicine approaches to the treatment of patients with advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the lung, helping to avoid the use of ineffective drug therapies and their associated cost and side effects

"We are pleased with the data presented during this year's ELCC since it demonstrates the clinical utility of our proprietary microRNAs biomarkers to aid clinicians in personalizing the care of lung cancer patients and the ability to measure the expression of these biomarkers via liquid biopsy, a much more convenient and patient friendly testing approach." commented Bernard Courtieu, IntegraGen's Chief Executive Officer. "The data on miR-31 reported at this meeting also expands on the clinical evidence IntegraGen has developed associated with testing miR-31-3p expression in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Additionally, the discovery research to identify circulating microRNAs which can be used as potential therapy biomarkers we conducted as a part of this project documents IntegraGen's expertise in the field of next generation sequencing and biomarker discovery."

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related mortality being responsible for nearly one in five cancer-related deaths. The ELCC is an annual multidisciplinary meeting in the field of thoracic oncology, co-organized by the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) in partnership with other important societies representing thoracic oncology specialists including the European Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology (ESTRO), the European Society of Thoracic Surgeons (ESTS), and the European Thoracic Oncology Platform (ETOP).

About IntegraGen

IntegraGen is a company specializing in deciphering the human genome and producing relevant and easily interpretable data for academic and private laboratories. IntegraGen's oncology efforts provide researchers and clinicians with sophisticated tools for analysis and therapeutic individualization of treatment approaches allowing them to tailor therapy to the genetic profiles of patients. As of December 31, 2016, IntegraGen had 38 employees and had generated revenue of €6.2 million in 2017. Based in Evry Genopole, IntegraGen also has an U.S. office in Cambridge, Massachusetts. IntegraGen is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0010908723 Ticker: ALINT PEA-SME).

