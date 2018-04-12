(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Regulatory News:
Market Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
|
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|March 31, 2018
|83,782,308
|
Total gross of voting rights: 131,709,409
|
Total net* of voting rights: 130,601,039
Total net total number of voting rights attached to shares shares without voting rights
