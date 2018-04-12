RoodMicrotec N.V.: Trading Update: RoodMicrotec ends its first-quarter successfully

Zwolle - 12 April 2018

First quarter sales rises 17% compared to Q1 2017

Significant increase in sales revenue in Supply Chain Management and Test Operations

Good position for continuing growth of business

RoodMicrotec N.V., the leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, reports a 17% year-on-year increase in sales revenue, due to its strong order backlog and high utilization rate. Revenues significantly increased in the business units Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Test Operations. This is due to the moving of long-term projects into production and thus, generating revenue in both of these areas. New projects are also coming up, which will enable the company to continue its business growth in all areas. In view of the positive start of the year, RoodMicrotec is now in a good position to continue the business growth and maintain its path towards profitability.

Martin Sallenhag, CEO: "It's very encouraging to see the new strategy paying off. The increase in SCM enables significant growth in the other business units, especially Test Operations. We are continuing to prepare ourselves for future revenue increases by cautiously recruiting new staff in strategic areas such as Failure Analysis and Test Operations. We also keep reviewing all our operating expenses to maintain the lean operation we now have in place."

Outlook

RoodMicrotec expects a continuing revenue increase over the next years and projects the revenue in 2020 to be approximately EUR 18 million. The results will continue to improve and the company expects to report yearly positive net results.

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com (https://www.roodmicrotec.com)

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Reinhard Pusch - COO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 38 4215216

Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com (mailto:investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com) Web: www.roodmicrotec.com (http://www.roodmicrotec.com)

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The company's managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging for the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

