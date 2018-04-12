

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that it is investing 350 million euros or C$500 million for the construction of a new state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing facility at the Sanofi Pasteur Canadian headquarters in Toronto, Ontario.



The new facility will allow Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines global business unit of Sanofi, to meet the growing demand of five-component acellular pertussis (5-acP) antigen. Upon completion in 2021, the new building will also be equipped to produce the antigens used in the diphtheria and tetanus vaccines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX