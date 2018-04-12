

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD. ('Falcon' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')



Full Year Results



12 April 2018 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2017.



The following should be read in conjunction with the complete audited Financial Statements and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ('MD&A') for the three and twelve months ended 31 December 2017.



2017 Highlights:



Financial * Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$9 million at 31 December 2017. * Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio. * General & administrative expenses decreased 3% year on year to US$1.98 million.



Operational * Falcon awaits the Northern Territory government's decision on the current moratorium following the publication of the Final Report by the scientific inquiry into hydraulic fracturing on 27 March 2018.



Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A, AIF and Reserves Data



Falcon has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, the accompanying MD&A for year ended 31 December 2017 dated 11 April 2018, its Annual Information Form ('AIF') dated 11 April 2018 and the Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information (National Instrument 51-101, Forms 51-101F1, 51-101F2 and 51-101F3) with the relevant provincial securities regulators. These filings are available for review on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ('SEDAR') at www.sedar.com. The audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF are also available on Falcon's website www.falconoilandgas.com .



Change of Registered Address



The registered address of Falcon has changed to the following:



Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. 1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver BC V7X 1T2, Canada.



Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Year Ended 31 December Year Ended 31 December 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Revenue



Oil and natural gas revenue 7 6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 6



Expenses



Exploration and evaluation (245) (336) expenses



Production and operating (18) (15) expenses



Depreciation (4) (16)



General and administrative (1,975) (2,037) expenses



Share based compensation (686) (1,335)



Foreign exchange gain / 253 (73) (loss) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2,675) (3,812)



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results from operating (2,668) (3,806) activities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fair value (loss) / gain - outstanding warrants (1,336) 208



Finance income 201 53



Finance expense (193) (145) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net finance income / (expense) 8 (92)



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss before tax (3,996) (3,690) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Taxation - -



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (3,996) (3,690) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:



Equity holders of the company (3,994) (3,687)



Non-controlling interests (2) (3)



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss and comprehensive loss for the year (3,996) (3,690) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:



Basic and diluted (0.004) (0.004) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position



---------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 31 December At 31 December 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Assets



Non-current assets



Exploration and evaluation assets 39,630 39,618



Property, plant and equipment 3 7



Trade and other receivables 33 34



Restricted cash 2,412 2,151 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42,078 41,810 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Current assets



Cash and cash on deposit 8,995 10,127



Trade and other receivables 186 190 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9,181 10,317 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 51,259 52,127 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Equity and liabilities



Equity attributable to owners of the parent



Share capital 383,570 382,853



Contributed surplus 44,937 44,251



Retained deficit (390,223) (386,229) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38,284 40,875



Non-controlling interests 701 703 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 38,985 41,578 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Liabilities



Non-current liabilities



Decommissioning provision 9,886 9,690 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9,886 9,690 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued expenses 825 632



Derivative financial liabilities 1,563 227 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2,388 859 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 12,274 10,549 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity and liabilities 51,259 52,127 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash flows



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Year Ended 31 December



2017 2016 $'000 $'000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Cash flows from operating activities



Net loss for the year (3,996) (3,690)



Adjustments for:



Share based compensation 686 1,335



Depreciation 4 16



Fair value loss / (gain) - outstanding warrants 1,336 (208)



Net finance (income) / expense (8) 92



Foreign exchange (gain) / loss (251) 101



Change in non-cash working capital



Trade and other receivables 5 66



Accounts payable and accrued expenses 184 (202) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in operating activities (2,040) (2,490)



Cash flows from investing activities



Interest received 117 53



Decrease in restricted cash - 22



Exploration and evaluation assets (12) (110)



Increase in cash deposits - other receivables (1,758) (2,270)



Property, plant and equipment - (4) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in investing activities (1,653) (2,309)



Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from the exercise of share options 717 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash generated by financing activities 717 -



Change in cash and cash equivalents (2,976) (4,799)



Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents 86 (27)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 5,857 10,683



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 2,967 5,857 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



CONTACT DETAILS:



Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702



Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042



Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162



Davy (NOMAD & Broker)



John Frain / Barry Murphy +353 1 679 6363



RBC (Joint Broker)



Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland +44 20 7653 4000



All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars '$', except as otherwise indicated.



About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.



For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com



