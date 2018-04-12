

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a German provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 earnings after tax increased 46.8 percent to 259.7 million euros from last year's 176.9 million euros that was adjusted for the special effect from the sale of Visa Europe.



Earnings per share stood at 2.10 euros, compared to 1.43 euros a year ago.



Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA grew 34.2 percent to 412.6 million euros from 307.4 million euros a year ago. The EBITDA margin increased to 27.7 percent from prior year's 29.9 percent.



Consolidated Group revenues increased 44.9 percent to 1.5 billion euros from 1.0 billion euros last year. The transaction volume processed through the Wirecard platform grew 47.5 percent to 91.0 billion euros.



Further, the company said its Management Board will propose to this year's Annual General Meeting that a dividend of 0.18 euro per share is paid to shareholders, up from 0.16 euro last year.



Looking ahead, citing the strong organic business development, Wirecard Management Board has increased the EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year 2018 to 520 million euros to 545 million euros from previous guidance of 510 million euros to 535 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX