Roll-out of PSA's multi-brand aftermarket strategy in Russia

Market launch of the Eurorepar multi-brand parts range

Opening of the first Euro Repar Car Service garage in Moscow on 5 April

PSA's (Paris:UG) multi-brand aftermarket offensive is a key component of its Push to Pass strategic plan announced in 2016. Its purpose is to expand the Group's customer base to include all after-sales customers around the world, regardless of their budget or their vehicle's make or age.

In Russia, the first step in the offensive is the market launch of the Eurorepar multi-brand parts range. These parts are ideal for vehicles over three years old and are developed in accordance with strict, comprehensive procedures. They also come with a two-year warranty. The Eurorepar range now covers more than 65% of vehicles* on the road in Russia, on main maintenance families: braking, timing, filters, plugs and batteries. (*excluding Russian carmakers).

The second step is the first multi-brand Euro Repar Car Service garage in Moscow, inaugurated on 5 April 2018 to service and maintain vehicles of all makes and ages.

The Euro Repar Car Service network is set to comprise more than 500 garages in Russia within 5 years. The network now includes more than 3,000 garages worldwide, with an objective of more than 10,000 locations by 2021.

The first Euro Repar Car Service in Moscow was inaugurated at a ceremony attended by Christophe Musy, Executive Vice President of PSA Aftermarket, Delphine Lafon-Degrange, Vice President of the Independent Aftermarket business unit, and Evgeny Boldyrev, Vice President of Parts and Services for Eurasia.

"I'm delighted to be inaugurating the first Euro Repar Car Service garage in Russia, symbolising the launch of our multi-brand business in the country's aftermarket.Our network as well as our range of parts are particularly well-suited to customer needs.The Russian market, which represents more than 40 million vehicles, is a strategic one for us," said Christophe Musy.

"We plan to open more Euro Repar Car Service garages in Russia soon, for a total of 500. Our aim is to cover a significant share of the market and establish the widest network in terms of number of garages. We call on multi-brand mechanics committed to customer satisfaction and quality of service to join Euro Repar Car Service and benefit from the support of a major international brand while maintaining their independence," added Evgeny Boldyrev.

