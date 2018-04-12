sprite-preloader
12.04.2018
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Tobii's Annual Report 2017 Available on the Website

STOCKHOLM, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tobii AB has today published its Annual Report 2017 on the website. The document includes Tobii's Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Report.

The Annual Report 2017 is available in Swedish and English on Tobii's website under financial reports.

The fiscal year covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2017.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 12, 2018, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Contact

Sara Hyléen,
Director of Corporate Communications& Investor Relations,
Tobii AB,
phone: +46-709-16-16-41,
email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/tobii-s-annual-report-2017-available-on-the-website,c2489969

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/2489969/820340.pdf

Tobii AB - Annual Report 2017

http://mb.cision.com/Public/2874/2489969/91ad517b54ab7f20.pdf

Tobiis Årsredovisning 2017 tillgänglig på hemsidan - pressmeddelande - 12april2018

http://mb.cision.com/Public/2874/2489969/adc15bca26977cbc.pdf

Tobii s annual report 2017 available on the website - press release - 12April2018

http://mb.cision.com/Public/2874/2489969/90209c5896865ffa.pdf

Tobii AB - Årsredovisning 2017


© 2018 PR Newswire