

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house price balance remained at zero in March, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said Thursday.



The balance was forecast to rise to 2 percent from zero posted in February.



There is little encouragement that the drop in housing market activity is likely to be reversed soon.



Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at RICS, said weaker housing activity has the potential to soften household spending.



This could make Bank of England deliberations around a May hike in interest rates, which is pretty much odds-on at the moment, a little more finely balanced, Rubinsohn noted.



