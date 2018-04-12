CellaVision AB: CellaVision's 2017 Annual report now available

Today, CellaVision announced that the company's Annual report for 2017 is available as PDF at www.cellavision.com, and can be read via the link below.

The company has decided to print CellaVisions 2017 Annual report in a small number of copies in accordance with the company's environmental policy. To request a printed version, please visit the investor pages at CellaVision's website.

For more information please contact:

Zlatko Rihter, President and Chief Executive Officer, CellaVision AB

Phone: +46 (0) 733- 62 11 06 | E-mail: zlatko.rihter@cellavision.com (mailto:zlatko.rihter@cellavision.com)



About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products replaces manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the market support organizations in the US, Canada, China, Sweden, Japan, UAE, Korea, Australia, France, Germany, Brazil and Great Britain. In 2017 sales were SEK 309 million and the company's organic growth target is 15 % per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm,

Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com (http://www.cellavision.com/)

CellaVision AB Annual report 2017 (http://hugin.info/132164/R/2183656/843477.pdf)



