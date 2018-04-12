

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L), a retail company, reported Thursday that its first-half Group profit before tax decreased 1% to 82 million pounds from 83 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share were 60.9 pence, down 1 percent from 61.6 pence a year ago.



Group profit from trading operations fell 1% to 91 million pounds from prior year's 92 million pounds.



Total Group revenue was flat compared to last year at 643 million pounds, with Group like-for-like or LFL revenue down 1%.



Travel delivered a strong performance with a good performance in all channels. Trading profit increased 5%. Total revenue was up 7% compared to last year and up 3% on a LFL basis, driven by investment and ongoing growth in passenger numbers.



High Street's LFL revenue was down 4% with total revenue down 5%.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 16.0p per share, a 10% increase on last year. The increase in the interim dividend reflects the Board's confidence in the future prospects of the Group, the strong cash generative nature of the business, and the positive outlook for the full year.



Stephen Clarke, Group Chief Executive, said, 'While there is some uncertainty in the broader economic environment, we have made a good start to the second half of the financial year, increased the interim dividend by 10% and are confident in the outcome for the full year.'



