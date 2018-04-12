

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays plc (HAS.L) reported that, in the third quarter ended 31 March 2018, Group net fees increased 9% on a headline basis and 10% on a like-for-like basis against the prior year, despite tougher comparatives. Adjusted for working days, the Group estimates net fee growth was approximately 11% in the quarter.



The Group noted that since it reported Half year results on 22 February 2018, movements in main exchange rates have had a approximately 1.5 million pounds negative impact on fiscal 2018 Group operating profits, or approximately 3 million pounds negative since January 1 2018. The Group said, If re-translate the fiscal 2017 operating profit at current exchange rates, the actual reported result would be unchanged at 211.5 million pounds.



Alistair Cox, Chief Executive, said: 'We have delivered another good quarter with 20 of our 33 markets achieving double-digit growth, including nine all-time records, and our International businesses up 15% overall. Our largest overseas businesses of Germany, Australia and France grew strongly and we saw excellent progress in the Americas and Asia. The UK remains subdued, although overall that business was broadly stable. We continue to look to the future, including our five-year plan to broadly double profits by 2022, with confidence.'



