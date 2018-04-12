

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in March, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 5.0 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 4.7 increase in February.



Economists had expected the inflation to rise to 4.9 percent. The measure has been rising since January last year.



Prices of food products grew 4.0 percent annually in March and those of non-food products by 6.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent at the end of the first quarter.



In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that industrial production advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 6.7 percent yearly in February, faster than the expected growth of 6.1 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production decreased 0.7 percent in February.



