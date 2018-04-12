

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) reported that its total revenue for the third quarter rose by 5.1% to 268.2 million pounds. Total like-for-like revenue grew by 4.6%. Organic online growth through Dunelm.com has also remained strong, at 35.7% in the quarter. The Group said the year-on-year reduction in non-LFL online sales partially reflects the disposal of the Achica business.



Nick Wilkinson, Chief Executive, said: 'We've seen a good sales performance over the quarter, with like-for-like sales of 1.2% in stores and 35.7% online, despite a challenging consumer backdrop. Our continuing market share gains in the Homewares category reflect the underlying strength of our brand and operating model, and enhance our position as market leader. As a result, our expectations for the full year remain unchanged.'



