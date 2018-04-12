

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Man Group plc (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L) reported that its Funds under management or FUM were $112.7 billion at 31 March 2018, compared to $109.1 billion at 31 December 2017. Net inflows in the quarter were $4.8 billion, driven by strong inflows into alternative risk premia, European long short and emerging market local currency strategies.



It reported positive FX movement of $1.2 billion in the quarter as the dollar weakened against Sterling, the Euro and Yen.



The company plans to repurchase up to a further $100 million of shares. It continues to review further potential acquisition opportunities.



Luke Ellis, Chief Executive Officer of Man Group, said,'Looking forward we see continuing interest from clients, however, the institutional nature of our business means that flows are likely to be uneven on a quarter-to-quarter basis.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX