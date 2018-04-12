

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mothercare plc (MTC.L) reported that its overall adjusted Group profit and net debt for fiscal 2018 is in line with previous guidance. For 12 weeks to 24th March 2018, UK like-for-like sales declined 2.8% impacted by reduced store consumer footfall. Online sales growth was 2.1%, with website sales growth of 7.2%. International retail sales were 3.7% lower in constant currency.



David Wood, CEO of Mothercare plc, said: 'We remain in constructive dialogue with our financing partners with respect to our financing needs for FY19 and beyond, and we continue to explore additional sources of financing to support and maintain the momentum of our transformation programme. All of these discussions are on-going and further updates will be given as appropriate.'



