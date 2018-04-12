The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 13 April 2018 due to the cancellation of treasury shares.



ISIN: DK0060079531 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: DSV ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 190,000,000 shares (DKK 190,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,000,000 shares (DKK 2,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 188,000,000 shares (DKK 188,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DSV ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3415 -----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



