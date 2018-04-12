Top Ten Norwegian Law Firm Kluge Chooses iManage Work 10 for Document and Email Management

CHICAGO, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage (https://imanage.com/), the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Kluge Advokatfirma (https://www.kluge.no/en/)-a full service, independent Norwegian law firm covering all major fields of business law-has selected iManage Work 10 (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-work/) for its document and email management.

Kluge was drawn to iManage Work 10 by its innovative collaboration features that enable users to follow their project team's content in real time. With iManage Work 10, Kluge can create collaborative workspaces to save all client and matter related document and e-mails into one easy-to-use electronic matter file. Using modern social media paradigms, professionals can contribute across multiple teams easily and increase collaboration and overall productivity of the entire firm.

"As a growing law firm, it was important to find a document and email management system that made it easy for our professionals to work with each other," said Knut-Magnar Aanestad, Head of Innovation, Kluge. "iManage delivers a very modern and robust platform with the newest technologies. Moving to iManage Work 10 will provide our professionals a secure way to access their documents and emails, collaborate effectively and work more efficiently-all to the benefit of our clients."

Additionally, Kluge will deploy iManage Security Policy Manager (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-security-policy-manager/) to seamlessly protect critical client information. iManage Security Policy Manager will manage ethical walls, segment data and enforce the firm's "need-to-know" security policies as those demands grow.

iManage partner IRIS Professional Solutions (https://irisprosolutions.com/) is assisting with the firm's move to iManage Work 10 and iManage Security Policy Manager. Kluge fully trusted IRIS as an implementation partner because of their deep expertise around iManage solutions and making the process as open as possible.

"Firms like Kluge know that to provide real added-value to their clients, their firm must always be looking for ways to improve," said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. "With iManage Work 10 and iManage Security Policy Manager, they are giving their users a secure, modern system that's designed to work the way professionals work, so that the firm can stay on the cutting edge."

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work.