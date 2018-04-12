London stocks looked set to for a negative start on Thursday amid rising geopolitical tensions. The FTSE 100 was called to open 17 points lower at 7,240. London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler said: "The chance of hot war in Syria with opposing sides backed by the US and Russia has understandably left investors cold. Wall Street closed lower with the Dow losing over 200 points as investors moved into government bonds as a haven. The increased likelihood of supply disruptions during any ...

